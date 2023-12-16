Comerica Bank Invests $25.89 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,890,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 10,070.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 64.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,412,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $80.68 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

