Comerica Bank Invests $27.36 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

Incyte Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

