Comerica Bank Invests $27.57 Million in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,565,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.38% of Woodward at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 336.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $135.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

