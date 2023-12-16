Comerica Bank Invests $29.94 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263,111 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,937,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after purchasing an additional 135,809,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,313,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

WMS stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $142.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

