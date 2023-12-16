Comerica Bank Invests $30.77 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 123,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,766,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of Nordson as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 9,439.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,812,000 after acquiring an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $251.96 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $257.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average is $233.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.
Nordson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.
Nordson Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).
