Comerica Bank Invests $32.16 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 316,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,155,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.30% of Toro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

