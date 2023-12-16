Comerica Bank Invests $38.10 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 367,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Raymond James as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after buying an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,222,000 after buying an additional 312,384 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.76. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

