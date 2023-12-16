Comerica Bank Invests $40.08 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,406,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,082,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Walgreens Boots Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

