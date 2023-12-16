Comerica Bank Invests $40.96 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,960,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.