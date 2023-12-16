Comerica Bank Invests $41.92 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 458,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,923,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.64% of Timken at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Timken by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Timken by 18.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 346,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

