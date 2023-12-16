Comerica Bank Makes New $22.80 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,796,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

