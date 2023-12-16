Comerica Bank Makes New $29.79 Million Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of EVERTEC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

