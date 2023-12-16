Comerica Bank Makes New $33.77 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,770,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

