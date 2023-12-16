Comerica Bank Makes New $34.77 Million Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,737,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,773,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 731,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,712 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $1,419,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

