Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,946,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,053,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.53 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.