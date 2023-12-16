Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 59,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of BHF opened at $52.98 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

