Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,675,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Cencora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Cencora by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.67.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,370,672 shares of company stock valued at $267,704,230 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

COR opened at $200.33 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average of $186.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

