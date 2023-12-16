Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,950,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 73.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

