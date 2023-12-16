Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,870,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $277.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.80.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

