Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,870,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $277.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.80.
FLT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
