Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,120,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.79 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 25,987 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $2,355,461.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,581,319.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,178,192.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,797,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 25,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $2,355,461.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,124 shares in the company, valued at $83,581,319.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,411 shares of company stock valued at $39,098,759. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.