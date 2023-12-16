Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,860,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of NewMarket as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NewMarket by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,257,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $560.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.81 and its 200 day moving average is $459.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.62 and a fifty-two week high of $578.33.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

