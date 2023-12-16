Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 194,047 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 202,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $196.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.39. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $3,288,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.