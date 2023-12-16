Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 263,431 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.46% of Power Integrations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after buying an additional 535,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,392,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Power Integrations by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 689,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after buying an additional 492,905 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

