Comerica Bank Takes $22.97 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,649,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $29,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $393.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.49 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.