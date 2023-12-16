Comerica Bank Takes $24.12 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 639,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,123,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.37% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after buying an additional 362,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after buying an additional 707,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,468,000 after buying an additional 120,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

