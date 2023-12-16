Comerica Bank Takes $25.31 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,311,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.42% of Science Applications International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,561,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,788,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $125.45 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

