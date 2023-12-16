Comerica Bank Takes $26.07 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,070,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 238,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,251,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Jabil Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of JBL opened at $132.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

