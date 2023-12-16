Comerica Bank Takes $30.19 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,190,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Chemours at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 182.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CC

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.