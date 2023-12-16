Comerica Bank Takes $34.64 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 956,762 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $34,644,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock worth $549,269,000 after buying an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,082,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

