Comerica Bank Takes $39.95 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,950,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.