Comerica Bank Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 281,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,213,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of 3M at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.