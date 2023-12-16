Comerica Bank Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 281,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,213,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of 3M at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MMM opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
