Comerica Bank Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 172,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

