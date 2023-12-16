Comerica Bank Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 687,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,045,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.94% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

