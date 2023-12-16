Comerica Bank Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,410,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $83.81 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

