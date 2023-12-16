Comerica Bank Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,370,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.1 %

COLM opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Further Reading

