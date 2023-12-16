Comerica Bank Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $42.35 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

