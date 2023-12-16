Comerica Bank Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $23,490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

DPZ stock opened at $400.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.56. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.