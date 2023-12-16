Comerica Bank Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 231,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,440,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FNB opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

