Comerica Bank Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,908 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,362,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of United Rentals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.33.

URI stock opened at $571.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.71 and its 200 day moving average is $446.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $581.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

