Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

