Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.13

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and traded as high as $18.00. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter.

Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

