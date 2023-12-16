Comparing Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) & Befesa (OTC:BFSAF)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) and Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Befesa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -6.73% -10.10% -3.90% Befesa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and Befesa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Befesa 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.56%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Befesa.

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Befesa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 1.79 -$31.82 million ($1.90) -16.97 Befesa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Befesa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Befesa on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Befesa

Befesa S.A. offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel. The Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segment recycles salt slags; spent pot linings, a hazardous residue generated by primary aluminium producers; and recovers and sells salt, aluminium concentrate, and aluminium oxides. This segment also collects and recycles aluminium scrap and other aluminium residues, such as aluminium dross, shavings, and cuttings; and produces secondary aluminium alloys for automotive and construction industries. It provides logistics and waelz oxide treatment services; and develops projects and technology. Befesa S.A. was founded in 1987 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

