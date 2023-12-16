Comparing Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) and Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Office Properties Income Trust and Workspace Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 2 0 1 0 1.67 Workspace Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.37%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Workspace Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

75.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Workspace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -4.91% -1.92% -0.64% Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Workspace Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $554.28 million 0.59 -$6.11 million ($0.54) -12.39 Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Workspace Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, D.C. In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. OPI is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential. We have a unique combination of a highly effective and scalable operating platform, a portfolio of distinctive properties, and an ownership model that allows us to offer true flexibility. We provide customers with blank canvas space to create a home for their business, alongside leases that give them the freedom to easily scale up and down within our well-connected, extensive portfolio. We are inherently sustainable we invest across the capital, breathing new life into old buildings and creating hubs of economic activity that help flatten London's working map. We work closely with our local communities to ensure we make a positive and lasting environmental and social impact, creating value over the long term. Workspace was established in 1987, has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA). Workspace is a registered trademark of Workspace Group PLC, London, UK.

