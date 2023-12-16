Comparing VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) & SPYR (OTCMKTS:SPYR)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) and SPYR (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of VeriSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and SPYR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 49.38% -45.68% 42.64% SPYR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 1 1 0 2.50 SPYR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for VeriSign and SPYR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

VeriSign currently has a consensus target price of $247.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.53%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than SPYR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VeriSign and SPYR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.42 billion 14.81 $673.80 million $7.02 29.44 SPYR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than SPYR.

Summary

VeriSign beats SPYR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It also back-end systems for .cc, .gov, .edu, and .name domain names, as well as operates distributed servers, networking, security, and data integrity services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About SPYR

(Get Free Report)

SPYR, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc. in March 2015. SPYR, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.