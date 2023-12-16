ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $138.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $114.60 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after acquiring an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.