Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $513.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,065,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 393,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,318 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

