Contrasting Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computershare and Robinhood Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computershare N/A N/A N/A $0.48 32.34 Robinhood Markets $1.77 billion 5.70 -$1.03 billion ($0.82) -14.26

Computershare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computershare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computershare 0 1 0 0 2.00 Robinhood Markets 2 7 3 0 2.08

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Computershare and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $12.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.98%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Computershare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Computershare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Computershare and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computershare N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets -41.54% -10.62% -2.78%

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Computershare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services. It also provides business services, including the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services; communication services and utilities operations consisting of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery; and technology services, such as software solutions in share registry and financial services, as well as agency services in connection with the administration of debt securities. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Ireland, Africa, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Abbotsford, Australia.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors. It also offers In-App Education, a resource that covers investing fundamentals, including why people invest, a stock market overview, and tips on how to define investing goals, as well as allows customers to understand the basics of investing before their first trade; and Crypto Learn and Earn, an educational module available to various crypto customers through Robinhood Learn to teach customers the basics related to cryptocurrency. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

