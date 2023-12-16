Contrasting Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Temple & Webster Group and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temple & Webster Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Alibaba Group 0 2 13 1 2.94

Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $129.20, suggesting a potential upside of 73.33%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Temple & Webster Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temple & Webster Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alibaba Group $126.49 billion 1.50 $10.60 billion $7.22 10.32

This table compares Temple & Webster Group and Alibaba Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Temple & Webster Group.

Profitability

This table compares Temple & Webster Group and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temple & Webster Group N/A N/A N/A Alibaba Group 14.49% 12.83% 8.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Temple & Webster Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Temple & Webster Group

(Get Free Report)

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.