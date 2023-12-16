Corey Ian Sanders Sells 30,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

