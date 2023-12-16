Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MFC. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.44.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$28.26 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$23.69 and a twelve month high of C$28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

